Federal government awards more than $6 million to expand COVID-19 testing in Wisconsin

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $6,050,329 to 16 health centers in Wisconsin to expand COVID-19 testing.

According to a release, nearly $585 million was awarded to 1,385 Health Resources and Service-funded health centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and eight U.S. territories. The health centers are providing more than 100,000 weekly tests in local communities.

The funding for health centers is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on April 24.

“This new funding secured by President Trump will expand the work health centers are doing to test Americans for COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations. Further, because health centers can help notify contacts of patients who test positive, they will continue playing an important role in cooperating with state and local public health departments.”

HRSA-funded health centers will use funding to expand the range of testing, training for staff, notifying contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure and expanding walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments