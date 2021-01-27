Federal eviction moratorium to be extended until March 31

Michael Dwyer Tenants' rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Boston. The protest was part of a national day of action calling on the incoming Biden administration to extend the eviction moratorium initiated in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a federal moratorium on evictions is being extended until the end of March.

DATCP says recent federal legislation and another order ancipated by the CDC will extend an order originally issued in September. The eviction moratorium order protects people from eviction if they can’t pay their rent.

“Wisconsin renters should know that they are not automatically entitled to protections under the CDC order,” said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “We encourage Wisconsin tenants who are struggling to make rent payments to seek this important relief by submitting their request in writing to their landlord.”

Anyone who wants to invoke the moratorium need to provide a signed copy of the declaration form provided by the CDC to their landlord or property owner. Each adult listed on the lease or rental agreement needs to submit their own declaration form.

The federal legislation that extends the CDC order also includes $25 billion in emergency rental assistance, according to DATCP.

DATCP is stressing the federal eviction moratorium does not exempt tenants from their obligations to pay rent and follow the terms of the lease, and people can still be evicted for reasons other than their inability to pay rent. Landlords are allowed to charge and collect late fees, interest or other penalties.

More information on the moratorium can be found on DATCP’s website.

