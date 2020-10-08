Federal appeals court blocks extended deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled last month that any ballots that arrive in clerks’ offices by Nov. 9 will be counted as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.

Previously ballots were due by 8 p.m. on Election Day. A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the extension on Sept. 30.

BREAKING: Federal appeals court puts ruling on hold that extended period to count absentee votes in Wisconsin for six days, appeal to US Supreme Court expected Dissenting judge: “Good luck and G-d bless, Wisconsin. You are going to need it.” — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) October 8, 2020

Republicans then sought a ruling from the full 11-member court. The judges stayed Conley’s ruling on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.