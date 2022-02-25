Federal grant could mean more Madison police officers

by Tahleel Mohieldin

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – A federal grant that could make it easier for the Madison Police Department to hire six more officers dedicated to building community trust and legitimacy has been given the initial go-ahead from the city’s Common Council.

In a 13-7 vote, the council passed a resolution Tuesday accepting the $750,000 grant, but its disbursal is contingent on the city committing to helping fund the new positions.

Police Chief Shon Barnes is pushing for the city to make the commitment, believing the grant to be a great opportunity for officers to make change in the community–with a special focus on programming for kids that would explore non-custodial alternatives with police.

“What they will be doing is working together for specific programming during the day as well as reading case reports for any time we see a juvenile or a person of youth who is a victim or witness of a violent crime to ensure someone knows about that,” he explained.

The grant, however, does require the city to gradually match the funds over the next few years. The city would also be required to pay for the six new officers’ salaries, totaling nearly $600,000 a year.

District 19 Alder Keith Furman voted against the resolution after expressing concern over the city’s $20 million structural deficit and spending more on a department that already gets more than $80 million a year.

“Since I’ve been alder, in four budgets, I’ve seen our police department budget over those four years increase by $15 million,” he said. “So it’s not like we’re not funding our police department.”

Others on the council believed the money would be better used elsewhere to support affordable housing, city transit and area nonprofits.

“I feel it is misguided to provide this money to police to solve an issue,” said District 12 Alder Jael Currie. “We have more non-profits per capita than almost any other city, state in the nation.”

Barnes said he knows that there are concerns about funding but sees an immediate need for officers whose primary job is to build trust in the community.

“Until we reach a point in our society where we do not need policing, let’s make sure we do that right,” he added.

The council will review the decision to add six more officers to its 2023 operating budget this fall.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.