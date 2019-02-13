UW-Madison police launch free safety app

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department is releasing a free app designed to protect students.

WiscGuardian provides tools to students to stay safe on campus.

Students can invite friends and family to join the network as “guardians” who can virtually walk with you on and off campus.

The app is available in the Apple and Google Play app stores by searching for “Rave Guardian.”

Students are asked to use their student email when registering so they can have UW-Madison’s personalized version of the app.

There are several other features to the app, including the ability to add medical information, a safety timer for walking alone and buttons to call non-emergency services and 911.



