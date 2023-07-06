MADISON, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin alumnus and Badger football legend Joe Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 5.
Thomas played for the Badgers from 2003-2006, earning All-American honors during his junior and senior seasons.
News 3 Now This Morning talked with Thomas ahead of his induction about what the moment means to him and his family, as well as how UW played a major role in his getting to the hall of fame.
Thomas said he has a lot of good memories of playing at Camp Randall, especially in front of Badger fans.
"If you look up to this end zone you think about all those jump-arounds that you watch the students going bananas. I think about where my parents used to sit in the family section. I think about the game in 2003 when we beat Ohio State as they were coming off their national championship game," Thomas said.
Thomas will be only the third Badger to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Elroy Hirsch and Mike Webster.
Thomas said it will be special to wear the famous gold jacket while representing Madison.
"It's really special, but I also feel a little bit of pressure because this is a place that I love so much my entire life. We love it so much that we want to make sure that when I am in Canton for the enshrinement that I'm properly representing Madison and all of Badger nation because they deserve it."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.