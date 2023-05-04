MADISON, Wis. -- It's the building that defines Madison as we know it: The Wisconsin State Capitol. All the hand-carved stone, rare marble and elaborate artwork make it picture perfect.
Even those who take care of the building's operations for a living say there are hidden pieces that can be uncovered every day.
“There are things I run across every single day that are new and unique," said Darren Smith, the Capitol's building and grounds superintendent. “The detail in this building is hard to grasp.”
In order to fully understand the value this building has, the team at News 3 Now sought to answer the following question: How much would it cost to rebuild the building today?
It's something that has happened before. The current Capitol is the third the state has used. At the Wisconsin Historical Society, hundreds of documents and photos of the old and current Capitol buildings are kept.
Some of the documents inside the Wisconsin Historical Society include contracts with Findorff, the construction company behind the original creation of the dome we see today.
“There are a lot of state Capitols and ours is way up there with some of the finest, no question," said Sam Lawrence, Findorff's vice president of preconstruction.
News 3 Now asked Lawrence about the differences between building a structure like the Capitol's dome today, compared to its construction over 100 years ago.
“People always ask, ‘Well, they don’t build them like they used to.’ Well first, you wouldn’t want to, because there’s new technology that makes buildings better and more energy efficient than they were a hundred years ago," Lawrence said. "But also, that’s expensive."
News 3 Now asked Lawrence to give a ballpark answer as to what it would cost to build a dome like the current Capitol dome today.
For just the dome, he estimated between $100 million and $140 million.
Lawrence said to estimate the cost of the entire building today, that would require a wide range of factors to get an accurate price.
“A building of that type is going to be about $1,500 per square foot," he said. “Finding the people to do the gold leaf work, and finding the people that do the plaster, not just creating flat walls but the arches and the shadow boxes and all of those types of things, that you'd have to look around the country to find the right people to do that.”
In order to find the closest thing to "The Price of Perfection," News 3 Now asked the Wisconsin Department of Administration for the building's insurance information to see how the building is valued.
“The current insured replacement value for the Capitol Building (not including any underground tunnels/structures) is approx. $650M," Tatyana Warrcick wrote in an email to News 3 Now. "However, the rarity of the materials which compose the ornamental and decorative aspects, including the unique and one-of-a-kind artwork throughout the building, means the true replacement costs (which gets folded into our excess insurance coverage) are likely closer to $2B."
Silverius Materi, a Capitol tour guide, says the question about the Capitol's worth is asked by tourists often.
"People ask us all the time, 'How much would the building cost today if we rebuilt it?' The tour guides like to joke that it would be priceless because you can't replace that marble in that quantity anymore," Materi said, referring to a specific type of marble inside the structure.
Each of our experts agree: the price of perfection can be calculated, but doing it in the same way all over again can't be redeveloped.
“Replacing it is like trying to replace a loved one," said Smith. "We could do it, to a certain extent, but it just wouldn't be the same."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.