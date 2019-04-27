Over 22 tons of documents destroyed at Shredfest

MADISON, Wis. - In just 2 1/2 hours, over 1,443 groups participated in Shredfest, preventing fraud by destroying over 22 tons of personal documents.

The event took place at Warner Park and welcomed residents to protect themselves from fraud by destroying paper records, such as receipts, bank statements, pay stubs and bills.

A total of 22.94 tons of documents, or 45,880 pounds, was collected for shredding.

According to the Better Business Bureau, most identity theft crimes occur when something containing your personal information is lost or stolen.

Even though Shredfest is over, remember that if you have documents that include information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates, PINs or passwords, you should shred them instead of simply tossing them out.

