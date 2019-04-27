Over 22 tons of documents destroyed at Shredfest
MADISON, Wis. - In just 2 1/2 hours, over 1,443 groups participated in Shredfest, preventing fraud by destroying over 22 tons of personal documents.
The event took place at Warner Park and welcomed residents to protect themselves from fraud by destroying paper records, such as receipts, bank statements, pay stubs and bills.
A total of 22.94 tons of documents, or 45,880 pounds, was collected for shredding.
According to the Better Business Bureau, most identity theft crimes occur when something containing your personal information is lost or stolen.
Even though Shredfest is over, remember that if you have documents that include information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates, PINs or passwords, you should shred them instead of simply tossing them out.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- Over 22 tons of documents destroyed at Shredfest
- Woman arrested in connection with house fire fatality
- Man dies while in custody of Green Bay police
- Plows on standby for potential snow accumulation
- Environmental group clashes with Kohler Co. over golf course
- Tentative settlement between Taco Bell, Madison, revives liquor license possibility
- Janesville woman says her son's tombstone, others, have been damaged and ignored by the city
- Video shows troopers use spikes to stop fugitive during car chase that reached 119 mph
- Former Badger Michael Deiter drafted by Miami Dolphins in third round
- Biker goes airborne after crashing into opened car door at 15 mph, fire officials report
- 16 'unlawful' graduate students escorted out of Bascom Hall for peaceful protest, UWPD reports
- Do Something Good: Pecatonica Elementary School hosts day of community service project