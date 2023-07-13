MADISON, Wis. -- Are you itching to know if bed bugs are infesting your home? A Madison business can help you sniff out the pests.
At Madison Bedbug Detection, their star employee walks on four legs.
MADISON, Wis. -- Are you itching to know if bed bugs are infesting your home? A Madison business can help you sniff out the pests.
At Madison Bedbug Detection, their star employee walks on four legs.
It never bugs Bleu the beagle to get out of bed and clock in.
"Should we go to work?" Gentina Patton, owner of Madison Bedbug Detection, asked the dog. "When he gets that vest on, he's ready."
Once Bleu is in your house, his nose knows what to do.
"He found one. You're very good," Patton said, rewarding Bleu with a treat after he found a vial Patton hid in her house.
Bleu the beagle is the MVP of Madison Bedbug Detection. His humans, Patton and her husband Duncan Pierce, own the business and rely on him to sniff out bedbugs in homes, hotels, or anywhere else.
"He's very good at what he does," Patton said.
How do they train Bleu to know the smell of bed bugs?
"When we're training at the house, we hid little tiny vials of bedbugs," Patton explained.
While the thought of having live bed bugs in your home may be nerve-racking, "they're very contained," she said.
"It's not a concern," Patton said, emphasizing the fact the bed bugs are in vials and not freely roaming her house.
Bleu may not sing for his supper, but he does detect for his dinner.
"In order to eat, he has to work. If we don't have jobs that day, we work him at home," Patton said.
Madison Bedbug Detection is fairly new in the area, and Pierce said it's more than just a cute dog and creepy bugs. The goal is to help people find bed bugs so they can get rid of them or know they do not have an infestation.
"When we go to somebody's house and we can put them at ease and they can sleep better that night because we told them we did not find anything, seeing that look on their face is, you know, a wonderful thing," Pierce said.
If Bleu does find them, the husband and wife co-owners help customers find options for extermination and peace of mind.
"I hope people just feel comfortable to talk to us because I think it goes back to the stigma of people feel like they did something wrong, 'I feel dirty.' It's not that. We're just here to help," Patton said.
If the thought of bed bugs has you seeing red, perhaps Bleu can put you at ease.
"I think he knows what he's doing is also helpful," Patton said.
Madison Bedbug Detection has a sister business, Dakota Bedbug Detection, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.