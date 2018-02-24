Madison radio station donates 23,000 cans of Play-Doh to hospitals

Life 102.5

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison radio station 102.5 collected more than 23,000 cans of Play-Doh in a drive and will donate the cans to 11 different hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses in Wisconsin and Illinois.

According to a press release from the station, Life 102.5 raised the Play-Doh donations in February, in order to donate them to American Family Children's Hospital. The hospital uses around 2,000 cans of Play-Doh a year, the release said, because cans cannot be shared between kids at the hospital. The radio station decided to try to collect the hospital's most-needed item.

The release also said that other organizations like police stations churches and gyms participated in the drive. One Verona fitness gym collected hundreds of cans of Play-Doh for the project.

Since 102.5 collected more Play-Doh that American Family Children's Hospital could store, the radio station is donating it to several other hospitals.

A representative of the American Family Children's Hospital, Amanda Watter, said that the donation makes a difference for people who visit the hospital.

“On behalf of American Family Children’s Hospital patients, families and staff, we cannot thank you enough for the Play-Doh. Events and donations such as these help us to meet some of the psychosocial and emotional needs of patients and families as well as help to normalize the hospital environment," Watter said.