LIST: Memorial Day parades, events and observances

MADISON, Wis. - Wether you plan on using Memorial Day to grill out, chill out or just enjoy the informal kick-off to summer, be sure to take a moment to honor America's fallen heroes.

Here are just some of the events where you can show your respect. News 3 Now will update this list as we learn of more events.

Memorial Day Walk to Remember

May 27, 9:30 a.m.

Vilas Park Shelter, Madison

The Madison Area Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will be holding their annual Memorial Day Walk and Dedication Service on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively. Registration cost is $20.00. The walk is approximately 2 miles of moderate walking and takes about one hour. There will be a butterfly release following the walk in place of a balloon release.

The Memorial Day Dedication Service begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Vilas Park Shelter. The service consists of music, poems, words of encouragement from a guest speaker, and the reading of new names added to a plaque to be put on a future bench

Monona Memorial Day Parade

May 27, 10:00 a.m.

Monona Drive, Monona

Monona’s Memorial Day Parade is one of the largest parades in Dane County. The annual Monona Memorial Day Parade will kick off on Monday at the 4400 block of Monona Drive, beginning at 10 a.m.

The parade will travel south on Monona Drive and west on Owen Road, ending at Village Lanes. Parents who wish to pick-up their children at the end of the parade should park in the north end of the Village Lanes parking lot.

Monona Drive will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27, 11:30 a.m.

Lakeview Park, Middleton

The William “Sonny” Simon VFW Post 8216 holds a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen Veterans. They will also recognize the family of William “Sonny” Simon – still missing in action - and the Gold Star family of SSG James Hildebrandt who was killed in action in Vietnam.

Fitchburg Memorial Day Observance

May 27, 12:15 p.m.

Fitchburg Fire Station #2, Fitchburg

Join Mayor Aaron Richardson for the 2019 Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 27. The program begins at 12:15 pm at Fitchburg Fire Station #2, 2931 Marketplace Drive. This year's guest speaker is Alder Janell Rice. The Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 and Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion Post 160 will preside over the ceremony. All are welcome!

Memorial Mile and Memorial Day Observance

May 27, 1:00 p.m.

Gates of Heaven, Atwood Avenue, Madison

Finding peace and comfort in uncertain times will be a theme as members of Madison area Veterans For Peace host a peace rally the afternoon of May 27, and a week-long installation of the Memorial Mile along Atwood Avenue May 25-June 1.

Main speaker at the peace rally - beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day May 27, at the Gates of Heaven building in James Madison Park – will be State Representative Melissa Sargent, 48th Assembly District.

The Memorial Mile is a powerful graphic display of more than 6,000 simulated grave markers, which members of Veterans for Peace and other volunteers will install along Atwood Avenue at Olbrich Park. The Memorial Mile brings attention to U.S. deaths in ongoing wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere. Motorists and pedestrians are welcome to view and discuss the display for the week it is in place along the busy east side street.

Memorial Day Program

May 27, 2:00 p.m.

Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison

American Legion Post 151 Memorial Day Program and Avenue of Flags at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. 2:00 – 3:00 PM. This is a free event.

This program honors all deceased Veterans with a prayer, placement of a memorial wreath, address by an officer of the National Guard, firing squad and taps.

Memorial Weekend Pow-Wow

May 25-26

Pow-Wow Grounds, Black River Falls

Twice a year, Memorial Day and Labor Day, the Ho-Chunk welcome all friends and neighbors to attend their pow-wow held as a celebration of thanks. It provides a time to gather and enjoy drums, dancing, and a wide variety of crafts available from vendors across the country. Visitors spend their day enjoying the vibrant colors and designs of the dancers' regalia and admiring their fluid, beautiful dancing. It is open to the public for no cost. Free parking.

Oregon-Brooklyn American Legion Post 160/VFW Post 10272 Ceremonies

Various times

Various locations

The Oregon-Brooklyn American Legion Post 160/VFW Post 10272 honor guard will once again travel to three communities Monday, May 27, to lead Memorial Day ceremonies.

The group will conduct services starting at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial on West Main Street, followed by services at the downtown Oregon Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. The day’s final ceremonies are set for noon at Fitchburg Fire Station No. 2.

Whitewater Memorial Day Parade

May 27, 10:30 a.m.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Citizens Bank and end at American Legion Post 173.

VFW Post 5470 and American Legion Post 173 will host a program at 11 a.m. after the parade at the Legion.

Milton Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27, 8:30 a.m.

Veterans Park, Milton

Speakers will join in a ceremony honoring deceased veterans. The program will close with a playing of taps and a silent march to Milton Junction Cemetery.

A fundraiser lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Park.

Beloit Memorial Day Events

The Beloit Marine Corps League will lay a wreath to honor veterans in Rotary Park at 6:30 a.m.

A parade will begin at 9 a.m. in South Beliot, Illinois, and proceed through Beloit, ending on Park Avenue.

At 12 p.m., VFW Post 2306 will hold a ceremony at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Edgerton Memorial Day Program

VFW Post 2708 will perform taps starting at 6 a.m. Monday at various cemeteries.

A program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center.

Evansville Memorial Day Parade

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Eager Free Public Library and end with a ceremony in the cemetery.

Rally the Alley begins at 11 a.m. at the VFW building, with food, karaoke and a silent auction.

Orfordville Memorial Day Observance

An observance will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Junior/Senior High School by American Legion Post 209. A parade will then march to the American Legion clubhouse.

A chicken and pork chop barbecue will be held after the ceremonies.

Albany Yesteryear Weekend

May 24-27

Legion Park, Albany

Various activities, including Reuben's Run, an evening street dance, live music and an EMS dunk tank will take place through the weekend.

A parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Janesville Memorial Day Parade

May 27, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee Street

The parade will begin at the intersection of Academy and Milwaukee Streets and then travel down Milwaukee Street to River street. It will stop at the doughboy statue to salute World War I veterans and continue to Court Street bridge to salute Navy veterans buried at sea. The parade will conclude at Traxler Park.

There will be a program at the Veteran's Plaza.

