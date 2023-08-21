MADISON, Wis. -- Not to toot his own horn, William Hazeltine says he has signed a massive deal with Kwik Trip.
Hazeltine is the first college student to team up with Kwik Trip under a NIL (name, image, likeness) partnership.
“It’s really exciting for Will be part of this first partnership," said Kwik Trip’s social media coordinator Hayden Knoll. “He’s passionate about Kwik Trip and has a unique story and background. He will have all the creative freedom he wants, and we are excited to see what he does with it.”
Hazeltine contacted Kwik Trip to inquire about a NIL partnership and says he’s eager to share his Kwik Trip love story online.
“Being part of that team expresses that whole Wisconsin attitude and mindset, it's pretty cool”, said Hazeltine. “To me, Kwik Trip is as much Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers are, UW-Madison is, cheese and milk. You think of Wisconsin, as someone from Wisconsin, I think of Kwik Trip. It’s pretty awesome to be a part of that now.”
What might surprise some people about the 21-year-old's journey to this contract is the fact that he's not an athlete.
Brain Mason, the Director of NIL Strategy with Wisconsin Athletics, says any student can sign an NIL deal after athletes were allowed to sign those kind of contracts in 2021.
"How a member of the marching band approaches things might be a little different than a student athlete," Mason said. "At the end of the day, their objective is the same. That's to utilize name, image, and likeness to help advance a brand's goals and earn compensation for that."
Without coming across as too brassy, Will hopes the noise he is making will echo in other students' success.
"It's not just the number one star quarterback who can get a deal like this, it's anybody," Hazeltine said. "I hope this kind of hope it helps pave the path for other people in unique positions."
You can follow Hazeltine:
If you’re interested in becoming an official Kwik Trip/Kwik Star athlete with a Name, Image, and Likeness partnership, apply HERE.
