JJ Watt engaged to soccer star Kealia Ohai
She said yes!
Former Badger star JJ Watt and his girlfriend, Kealia Ohai, are engaged.
Watt posted a series of picturesque portraits on Twitter to announce the engagement.
I’m the luckiest man in the world.#SheSaidYes pic.twitter.com/xfA4eRcqZR— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 27, 2019
Ohai is the captain of the Houston Dash, a soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League. The two have been dating for three years.
