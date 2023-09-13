The City of Middleton, in partnership with the Middleton Optimist Club, is hosting Cops & Bobbers this weekend.

At this free event, held at Lakeview Park on Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., children and parents can share quality time in a one-on-one activity with some of Middleton's police officers. 