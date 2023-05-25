MADISON, Wis. - Thursday, May 25 marks 100 days until the Badgers open the 2023 season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 2.
For the second consecutive year, in celebration of that milestone date, the Badgers are hosting a statewide “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt.” Partnering with communities across the state, UW staff will place 100 mini Badger football helmets in each of four regions across the state. The specific cities where the helmets can be found are: Burlington, Hudson, Madison, Mineral Point, Oshkosh, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waukesha and Wausau.
Each helmet will have a prize associated with it, including tickets to a UW home game, Badger gear, gift cards from BuckysLockerRoom.com and Kwik Trip, as well as prizes from Culver’s and Scheels. The Scavenger Hunt will begin at 6 a.m. and run until approximately 8 a.m.
The specific locations within each city that will be part of the scavenger hunt will be announced at 6 a.m. on May 25. Each mini helmet will have an attached code for fans to scan to redeem their prize. There will be a limit of one prize per fan.
The “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt” is made possible through the cooperation and support of local communities including the cities of Madison, Verona, Sun Prairie, Waukesha Park, Recreation & Forestry Department, Mineral Point, Burlington, Oshkosh, Wausau and Hudson.
For those fans unable to participate in the “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt” in person, the Badgers also will be giving away prizes worldwide via Twitter (@UWBadgers), Instagram (@UWBadgers) and Facebook (Wisconsin Badgers) on May 25. Prizes include Badger gear, gift cards and more. Be sure to use #100DaysUW to enter.
Last year’s inaugural 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt was a huge success as nearly 500 people claimed prizes, finding helmets in Appleton, Eau Claire, Kenosha, Madison and Racine and also participating via social media.
Fans wishing to purchase season tickets to watch Luke Fickell’s new-look Badgers can do so beginning Wednesday, May 31. Visit UWBadgers.com/Tickets for more information.
