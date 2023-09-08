featured top story In the 608: Wild West Day in Mazomanie Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wild West Days in Mazomanie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAZOMANIE, Wis. - The Wild West Days return to Mazomanie this weekend. This is the event's 66th year. Wild West Days are happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Lion's Park.There is a variety of activities going on, from the carnival, truck and tractor pull, parade, and demo derby.You can learn more about the schedule on their website. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'I went into a rage': Complaint details moments before, after attack on UW-Madison student Mechanical issue forces plane to make unscheduled landing at Dane County Regional Airport Parts of southern Wisconsin now experiencing 'exceptional' drought, most intense category Reedsburg attorney who embezzled $1.6M from client sentenced to 3.75 years in prison Man charged in fatal West Washington Ave. crash was allegedly going 80 mph just before impact Latest News Wisconsin man arrested, accused of assaulting law enforcement officer on Jan. 6 Reedsburg attorney who embezzled $1.6M from client sentenced to 3.75 years in prison Exclusive: One-on-one sit down with U.S. Education Sec. Miguel Cardona 115th Fighter Wing celebrates 75 years Will this summer's drought impact your pumpkins this fall? More News