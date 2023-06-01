MADISON, Wis. - Organizers of the annual CowsontheConcourse event are excited to bring cows back to downtown Madison for their event, which is held on Saturday, June 3, 2023. This free, family-friendly event, themed “Who Let theCows Out,” kicks off National Dairy Month celebrations in Dane County.
The event will take place just off the Capitol Square onthe 100 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CowsontheConcourse gives community members the unique opportunity to get close to Wisconsin dairy cows and calves right in the heart of downtown Madison. Attendees will also be able to enjoy hot grilled cheese sandwiches, a dairy scavenger hunt and visit with Wisconsin dairy farmers.
“Who let thecows out? Dane County Dairy Farmers did! We can’t wait to return to Madison with our cows to meet with consumers and share about Wisconsin dairy,” said Sydney Flick, CowsontheConcourse Chair. “We know that not every Wisconsinite gets the opportunity to meet Wisconsin dairy cows and learn about our dairy heritage so we bring thecows to you. We’ll have fun activities for the whole family and delicious dairy treats, of course.”
Beyond meeting Wisconsin dairy cows in real life, attendees can meet Wisconsin dairy farmers, enjoy entertainment onthe main stage and visit the Education Zone to learn more about Wisconsin dairy.
Held the first Saturday in June, CowsontheConcourse offers a free, family-friendly event for all ages and serves as one of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee’s premier, annual events. CowsontheConcourse is open to the public and offers attendees a chance to learn about the dairy community. For further event details, visit their website or follow them onFacebookandInstagram.
