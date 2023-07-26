Concerts on the Square 2022

MADISON, Wis. - There are two more chances to see Concerts on the Square this 40th season.

Wednesday, July 26th is being called "A Millenial Mixtape." A Madison favorite, Canadian-based Jeans ‘n’ Classics, returns for a mixtape (playlist) of popular songs from the 80s to the 00s. Smash hits by today’s artists soar with the sounds of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, featuring songs by artists such as Adele, Bruno Mars, Sia, and Ed Sheeran.