MADISON, Wis. - There are two more chances to see Concerts on the Square this 40th season.
Wednesday, July 26th is being called "A Millenial Mixtape." A Madison favorite, Canadian-based Jeans ‘n’ Classics, returns for a mixtape (playlist) of popular songs from the 80s to the 00s. Smash hits by today’s artists soar with the sounds of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, featuring songs by artists such as Adele, Bruno Mars, Sia, and Ed Sheeran.
The final Concert of the season is Wednesday, August 2nd, which is titled "A Journey Through Time."
If you plan on attending Concerts on the Square, there are some rules you'll need to follow. Outside food and beverages are allowed, and you can drop off a blanket and claim your spot starting at 3 p.m. day of. Chairs are okay to bring, but their legs have to be shorter than six inches and they need to be u-shaped and not pointy. Pets are not allowed, unless they are a specific service animal.
If you plan on driving to Concerts on the Square, plan ahead. There are a number of city parking ramps around the Square, as well as paid lots. Street parking is very limited. Click here for what you need to know about parking.
Video and audio recordings of the performance are prohibited for copyright purposes.
