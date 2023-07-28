The Edgewater
Photo courtesy of The Edgewater

MADISON, Wis. - The Edgewater is thrilled to be celebrating its 75th anniversary. The iconic hotel’s story began with a grand opening in 1948, and quickly became a prominent part of the Madison community serving as the place to stay for visitors and community members alike.

The Edgewater was then reimagined and reopened in early 2015, ushering in the next chapter with 202 guest rooms and the finest in luxury hotel services and amenities. A full-service spa, lakeside restaurants and an outdoor public terrace programmed with free community events and an ice rink in the winter were added.