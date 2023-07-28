MADISON, Wis. - The Edgewater is thrilled to be celebrating its 75th anniversary. The iconic hotel’s story began with a grand opening in 1948, and quickly became a prominent part of the Madison community serving as the place to stay for visitors and community members alike.
The Edgewater was then reimagined and reopened in early 2015, ushering in the next chapter with 202 guest rooms and the finest in luxury hotel services and amenities. A full-service spa, lakeside restaurants and an outdoor public terrace programmed with free community events and an ice rink in the winter were added.
By building on tradition, The Edgewater has become much more than a hotel, abuzz with activity all year long and a fixture of Madison – whether it is live music and outdoor movie nights in the summer, Badger game days in the fall, or the annual holiday tree lighting and ice skating in the winter.
“For the last 75 years, The Edgewater has been Madison’s Place for live music, lakeside fun and community gatherings,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Amy Supple. “From rooftop big band concerts featuring Jimmy Dorsey and Woody Herman to Joni Mitchell skating on Lake Mendota for her “Hejira” album cover, our rich history has been at the center of the community.”
Live Music & Community Events on the Lakefront The lakefront has always been vital part of The Edgewater. From the birth of the Tommy Bartlett waterskiing shows to rooftop big band concerts featuring Jimmy Dorsey and Woody Herman, 2023 marked a return to the full schedule of community programming throughout the year.
The star of the show is the Mendota LIVE Music Fest on Saturday, July 29, which will honor 75 years of live music at The Edgewater and kick off a new annual Madison tradition. Headlining the festival is Preservation Hall Jazz Band, founded in New Orleans by tuba player Allan Jaffe in the early 1960s with a mission of nurturing and perpetuating the art of New Orleans jazz. PHJB will be joined by Madison’s best musical talent including Natty Nation, Panchromatic Steel and The Jimmys. The event is free and open to the public, and promises to be an annual summer highlight.