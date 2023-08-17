featured top story In the 608: Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Named one of the best food festivals in the Midwest, the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival is always held the third full weekend in August.The 2023 Corn Fest is set for this weekend, running now through August 20th.The featured food is 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn served with savory butter and sprinkled with salt to your liking. The event runs five days long, but steamed corn is only sold on Saturday and Sunday until supplies last.Click here to learn more.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Timeline provides new details about search for Christopher Miller Fired Wisconsin courts director files complaints against liberal Supreme Court justices MPD searching for woman who hit girl in face on city bus Man dies following reported fall at Devil's Lake State Park Commission won't tell Wisconsin's top elections official whether to appear at reappointment hearing Latest News Sweet Corn Fest kicks off in Sun Prairie Wisconsin lawmakers mark one year since passage of Inflation Reduction Act Commission won't tell Wisconsin's top elections official whether to appear at reappointment hearing Election workers who face frequent harassment see accountability in the latest Georgia charges States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand More News