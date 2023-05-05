MONONA, Wis. -- The Monona Farmers Market celebrates 20 years of access to fresh, local produce in the Monona area, as it kicks off the 2023 season on Sunday, May 7.
The market, open Sundays in May through October, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, started in 2003. It’s known as a hub for access to local farmers’ produce such as herbs, vegetables, fruits, meats, and eggs, and local makers’ goods, including salsa, soaps, honey, tamales, breads, bakery items and more.
Ross Cohen was the market manager from around 2009-2015. He and his team were instrumental in instituting some of the innovations that make the market great today, such as getting the infrastructure to accept food assistance program dollars and bringing in local music each week.
In recent years, the market has had just a handful of volunteers, yet its reach has grown to serve around 1,110 to 1,500 people each Sunday from May through October, said Aaron Dalbec, Monona Farmers Market President.
“It has become a Sunday-morning ritual that people really look forward to,” he said. “They come for the music, the community and, of course, the produce.”
In its 20th year, the market will have 28 vendors at its Ahuska Park location, equipped with parking, a playground and accessible bathrooms. Many of the vendors continue to come back each year, like Sarah Weh of SJW Homemade, who sells her homemade pet treats and sustainable fashion at the market.
“Going on 10 years at the market, I have been able to support my hobby of Irish Dance and pay for my college education while running my business on the weekends,” she said, noting that the market’s popularity has helped her build a strong “following of supporters.”
New vendors this year include Savory Accents, which specializes in hot peppers and pepper products, and food truck Ugly Apple Cafe, that serves up break sandwiches, donuts and coffee.
While the market is thriving today, in the face of the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, Monona Farmers Market staff were left with uncertainty of what the market’s future would hold.
“It was a heartbreaking time for the farmers,” Dalbec said. “They were plowing over the crops.”
He noted that not only were people worried for their health and safety, but also so many farmers were left to wonder how they would get their products to the public, as restaurants and stores had closed indefinitely.
Driven by a commitment to the community and to local farmers and vendors, MFM staff made the difficult decision to move forward with the market during the pandemic.
Dalbec, Pat Howell, one of the founding members of the market, and Monona Farmers Market Treasurer Claudia Vlisides meticulously researched how to open the market safely.
Guided by local health and public safety guidelines, they were able to open the market in 2020 about a month later than their typical starting date. It remained one of the few events that local people could attend in person for a sense of normalcy during the height of the pandemic.
The pandemic brought some unexpected opportunities for some vendors, too.
“There was some tremendous innovation that came out of (the pandemic), and Vitruvian Farms is a great example,” said Vlisides, noting that Vitruvian (based in McFarland) found a new revenue stream by building a popular online store.
The store, which is still open today, includes not only their own products but also other local producers’ meat, cheeses, eggs, dairy products and prepared foods.
Today, the market continues to serve local families by participating in federal and local food assistance programs.
Monona Farmers Market is an authorized Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. SNAP is the federal food assistance program, formerly known as “food stamps.” The market also participates in Double Dollars, a local matching program administered by Community Action Coalition For South Central Wisconsin. Over $10,000 in nutrition assistance benefits are distributed by Monona Farmers Market staff each year to recipients who wouldn’t otherwise have the means to afford local produce.
“Monona has a strong sense of community, and its residents have a proud tradition of local involvement,” Vlisides said. “The farmers market is glad to be part of that tradition, and we would welcome others to join us.”
Cohen said he’s delighted to see the market thriving and gave a nod to the organizers who started it 20 years ago.
“I think (the market’s success) speaks to the culture of Madison and surrounding areas, and how important local food is,” he said.
Monona Farmers Market staff said the market would not be possible without long-time sponsors and supporters. Just a few of these include Madison Community Festival, Monona Parks & Rec Dept., Monona Grove Business Men’s Association, Madison/Monona Lioness Club, Kellie Unke Real Estate, Haskins, Short and Brindley LLC, Chad’s Design Build and Fraboni’s.
The Monona Farmers Market is currently looking for volunteers and sponsorships. Check out their website for more information.
