In the 608: Middleton Good Neighbor Festival

Aug 25, 2023

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Good Neighbor Festival is happening in Middleton this weekend. Festivities will happen across the city, with the heart of the events happening at Fireman's Park.This is the 60th year for the Good Neighbor Festival. Events run Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Festival goers can expect all the food, drinks and fun, including live music, a carnival, and of course the big parade.Click here to learn more about the schedule.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.