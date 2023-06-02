MIDDLETON, Wis. - The mega resale event orchestrated by Attic Angel Association and known as the Attic Sale will be open June 2 and 3 at Keva Sports Center in Middleton.
Now in its 63rd year, the event is like a community-wide garage sale that has grown so big as to fill a sports complex and be organized by department. The sale features gently used furniture, artwork, jewelry, household and kitchen items, linens, toys and sporting goods. Proceeds benefit children and seniors in Dane County.
The sale begins Friday, June 2, with $10 early-bird admission from 8 to 11 am. Tickets for ages 12 and older are required and can be purchased at the sale or in advance at Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Road, Madison.
Admission is free for the rest of the sale hours: Friday 11 am to 4 pm and Saturday 9 am to 1 pm.
The two-day Attic Sale is organized throughout the year, thanks to donations from community members and the work of dozens of volunteers who are members of Attic Angel Association. Each year, the sale raises tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds that benefit children and seniors throughout Dane County.
Three-quarters of the proceeds are distributed via grants to other community nonprofit agencies that meet this year’s focus of helping families with school-age children to address housing insecurity. The remaining amount provides a safety net for seniors who outlive their financial resources.
Attic Angel Association is a 134-year-old philanthropic sisterhood of volunteers who take pride in the creative use of existing resources to raise money to meet community needs. The very first Attic Sale was held in 1961 and every year since. During the covid pandemic, the fundraising activities took various twists and turns, but the Attic Angels never backed down from their commitment to serve the greater community.
Attic Angel’s community grants program is bolstered also by an annual golf outing (Aug. 28, 2023) and two additional sales: The Classic Clothing Sale (Sept. 22-23) and the Holidays Galore & More Sale (Nov. 3-4).
Josh Spreiter is an anchor for News 3 Now This Morning. If you have a person or place you'd like to see featured on In the 608, send an e-mail to inthe608@wisctv.com.
Hometown: Litchfield, MN
High School: Litchfield High School
College: Southwest Minnesota State University
Other Journalism Experience: WOWT, KSNB, WEAU, WCCO, KLFD
Started at News 3 Now on: June 2018
What is your favorite part about living in Madison? I love its diversity. The people are so accepting. There is also so much to do and see!
What is the biggest news story that you’ve covered? When I worked in Omaha, my photographer and I chased severe storms in southwest Iowa. We were the first ones on scene of a home destroyed by a tornado as the family came out of their shelter. We captured it all on live television. We even beat emergency crews there.
What do you like to do in your spare time? I’m a certified yoga teacher so I love spending time on the mat. I also enjoy spending time exploring outdoors.
What is your favorite kind of ice cream? Butter Brickle is my everything!
What is your favorite place to vacation? I love cruising in the Caribbean.
Who is your hero and why? My Grandma Peg Shaw is my hero. She is the kindest and most humble person I know. She puts others first and never complains about anything.
What is your favorite sport to play or watch? I grew up in a big hockey family in Minnesota. I played all the way through high School.
What is your favorite tradition around the holidays? I love spending time with family. I’m lucky enough to live and work close to home so getting together with my family is still pretty easy to do.
What is your favorite song of all time? I’m a big fan of The Chainsmokers. It would probably come down to “Closer,” “Something Just Like This,” or “Paris.”
What is your favorite movie of all time? Miracle on Ice.
What is the best piece of advice you have ever received? The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is to stay positive. There are many time in life we go through rough patches, but staying positive and looking forward always helps me overcome obstacles.
If you could relive any moment, what would that be? If I could relive any moment, I think it would be the first time I experienced live television as a reporter down the road in Eau Claire. I remember how nervous I was thinking I’d screw up. When I look back, I realize it was no big deal.