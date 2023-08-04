Athletes take to Capitol Square for CrossFit Games

Athletes take part in an event in downtown Madison as part of the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. - More than 500 of the best athletes in the world will test their bodies and minds at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games. They are taking over the Alliant Energy Center until August 6th for the final time.

Individual athletes, age-groupers, adaptive athletes and teams will compete to be crowned the "Fittest on Earth" as they face often "surprise" competitive events that test strength, agility, stamina and determination.  