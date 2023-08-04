MADISON, Wis. - More than 500 of the best athletes in the world will test their bodies and minds at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games. They are taking over the Alliant Energy Center until August 6th for the final time.
Individual athletes, age-groupers, adaptive athletes and teams will compete to be crowned the "Fittest on Earth" as they face often "surprise" competitive events that test strength, agility, stamina and determination.
The 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games are the pinnacle of the Games season. The Games bring the global CrossFit community together for a festival of sports, education, and enjoying all Madison has to offer. Madison area businesses provide special cuisine and experiences for CrossFit fans that blur the line between competition and community. The Games generate more than $12 million for the tourism economy in Dane County, according to Destination Madison.
"When we landed the Games in 2017 for a three-year run, we knew we were in for an exciting time. The passion of the athletes and spectators for Madison, and Madison’s embrace of the Games, sparked CrossFit to double that length of time for an astounding six championships," said Jamie Patrick, Vice President of Convention Sales, Sports and Services for Destination Madison and the Madison Area Sports Commission. "This final Madison Games promises some of the most intense competitions and enthusiastic crowds the sport has ever seen."
The Alliant Energy Center has served as the canvas for the CrossFit Games since 2017. The adaptable campus has hosted everything from a 10,000-person temporary stadium to bike courses for the Games, with the penultimate events seeing champions crowned in the venerable Coliseum.
Last week, organizers announced that 2023 will be the final year for Madison hosting the games, saying their goal is to expose new people to CrossFit. They will announce the location of the 2024 CrossFit Games shortly after the conclusion of this season.
