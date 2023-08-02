featured top story In the 608: Juda Bash to benefit Juda Community Park Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUDA, Wis. - A first of its kind event is set to happen in Juda this weekend and it's all for a good cause. All proceeds of the Juda Bash will benefit the Juda Community Park.There are activities for all ages planned including a petting zoo, basketball skills tournament on the new court, face painting, bounce houses, craft/flea market, beer garden and 50/50 raffle. Concessions will also be available, and the day will end with fireworks at dusk. You can learn more by following their Facebook page. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Police searching for man who escaped custody in Prairie du Chien One woman in custody, another expected to survive after 'bloody scene' on west side 3 US Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Vehicle experts explain how that can happen Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie's daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes Madison Common Council gives approval to police body-worn camera pilot program Latest News Police searching for man who escaped custody in Prairie du Chien germundson F-35 flyover happening in Madison Wednesday afternoon for CrossFit Games Cash bond set at $100K for man arrested following high-speed chase in Marquette, Columbia counties Office of School Safety provides reunification training to educators and community members More News