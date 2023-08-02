Juda Bash

JUDA, Wis. - A first of its kind event is set to happen in Juda this weekend and it's all for a good cause. All proceeds of the Juda Bash will benefit the Juda Community Park.

There are activities for all ages planned including a petting zoo, basketball skills tournament on the new court, face painting, bounce houses, craft/flea market, beer garden and 50/50 raffle.