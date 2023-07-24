featured top story In the 608: It's Summer Restaurant Week in Madison! Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark your calendars for this year's Summer Restaurant Week, happening now through July 28, 2023. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. - Mark your calendars for this year's Summer Restaurant Week, happening now through July 28, 2023.This semi-annual event is the perfect opportunity to sample some of Madison's local offerings.Starting at $30, participating restaurants offer a prix-fixe menu with three courses. Some restaurants will offer a lunch menu for $20.Click here to see who's participating.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Standoff at Delavan hotel ends peacefully 'Was that worth the chase?': Two Shorewood Hills Police chases raise concerns about pursuit policy Madison police investigating after man found dead on south side Dane County Fair celebrates last day with "Family Day" finale Muscoda water tower painting gone wrong Latest News Morning Sprint: Monday morning's top news and weather headlines Dane County Fair celebrates last day with "Family Day" finale 2023 Midwest Fire Fest flares to a finish Madison Ice Diamonds help skaters beat summer heat Australian castaway recounts comfort he felt adrift at sea, thanks to meditation, swimming and dog More News