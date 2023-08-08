Stormwater week

City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Stormwater Week 2023 is happening now and runs through Sunday, August 13, 2023. The City of Madison is taking part as a partner.

Stormwater Week 2023 is a week dedicated to raising awareness about stormwater, what it is, the problems it can cause, and actions people can take to prevent stormwater pollution to our waters.