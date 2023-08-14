MADISON, Wis. - There’s an opportunity to help out local law enforcement, specifically K9 officers you may have seen working hard to keep your neighborhood safe.
One of those is K9 Roko with Madison Police, who we got to meet, along with his handler, Madison Police Officer Sarah Boespflug.
K9 Roko and the seven other K9s with MPD are supported by the City of Madison Police K9 and Equine Partners, INC, also known as Capital K9's. This is a non-profit 501(c)3, volunteer-run organization that supports the expansion and maintenance of the MPD K9 unit.
"Right now, about 85-percent of all K9 units across America are funded by the taxpayer base, but here in Madison we started this 19 years ago in paying for the dogs and it's continued," said Susan McDonald, president of Capital K9s. Now it's a pretty large program. It costs us about $100,000 to provide the city with one dog, for its lifetime, and they can work for about 5-7 years depending on circumstances and the dog."
Since 2004, they've provided all the funding for the Madison Police Department K9 program, except for the officers themselves. Through community fundraising, Capital K9s supports the K9, the squad car, vet services, protective equipment, and k-9 safety equipment. Taxpayer funds are not used for these expenditures.
Ofc. Sarah Boespflug says with help and support of the Capital K9s program, she is able to continue to keep K9 Roko ready for whatever the day brings.
"He doesn't have a bad day when it comes to working," said Ofc. Boesplug. "He loves this job. He loves this profession. Not to say that I don't love this job and profession, but I certainly look forward to my off days. He does not. He wants to go. He wants to work. He also wants to be good at what he does all the time. He is very much wanting to please."
On Monday, August 21, 2023, Capital K9s is hosting their first golf outing at Lake Windsor Country Club. They are still in need of golfers for their event. There will also be raffles and silent auctions, and K9s will be doing demonstrations to showcase their remarkable talents.
Even if you can't be there that day, they are always looking for your support. You can also donate year round. Click here to learn more.
