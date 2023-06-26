MADISON, Wis. – 'Forward Fertility' celebrated its 10 year mark at Tenney Park this weekend. The agency connects gestational carriers and egg donors with families who need a helping hand in becoming parents.
"I'm one of them now," said new dad Peter Funch. "It's really nice being a parent, especially when it's been such a long time coming."
To say Peter Funch is proud to be a dad would be an understatement. Peter and his husband, Andrew were gifted baby Jakob late last year. They went through surrogacy at Forward Fertility.
"We wanted to work with somebody local,” Funch said. "Christie of Forward Fertility was an obvious choice for us. She was recommended to us, and she does such a nice job."
Christie Olsen is a nurse practitioner and the founder of Forward Fertility. Her company is celebrating 10 years of connecting families.
"It's just been really fun to see them become dads and just the joy and excitement they feel,” Olsen explained. "I often say the lessons of parenthood are learned before they even have the baby. There's trust, there's expense, all of these things, then to see them at the end with this child, it's really rewarding."
From the beginning of her career, Olsen understood the difficulty for people, like Peter, to be a parent.
Some have patiently waited out the process for decades to build a family. In Peter's case, it took sixteen years.
"We didn't have that 'you wake up in the morning and mom is pregnant and she's feeling the baby kicking.' We didn't have that at all," Funch explained. "We saw our carrier along the way, obviously. But we went from nothing to there was a baby, so it was a fast adjustment."
Since its inception, Forward Fertility has been able to help close to a hundred families make their dreams come true. To celebrate ten years of service, Olsen teamed up with the local business, Wisco Girl, giving away 100 onesies to newborns. But this is about so much more than her milestone.
"Every human on this planet came from a sperm, an egg and a uterus, and we can get those in a variety of ways, so I think putting the word out that this is how some families form and certainly if there are any people out there that want to be a gestational carrier, that's the bottleneck of the process, because as you can imagine, not many people want to carry a baby for somebody else or qualify."
That's where gestational carriers, like Kara Hanko, come in. She’s carrying a child for another couple and is due this September.
"It's like the greatest gift you could ever give," Hanko said. "I've always said I have a gift. I loved being pregnant. I was done having my kids. I still wanted one more time, and I get to give this gift to this couple."
After Kara gave birth to her own two children, she now has the support of her own family in spreading more love and happiness.
"Just to see those moments that our kids have gone through, you know the small little things, like putting our kids to bed, sending them to school, and the last day of school, and taking them to the park, you know it's just the little moments that I want so badly for others."
Forward Fertility calls these carriers, like Kara, the angels we need in our community.
"We see it as a gift from the carrier," Funch added. "Because it's such a huge thing they do for us to carry our child and help us to become parents and fulfill our dream."
Christie Olsen hopes the next ten years means even more positive change. Wisconsin is one state that doesn't have mandated fertility coverage, and that would be a huge step for our state to take in making fertility more accessible to families.
As for baby Jakob, he'll be getting a baby sister later this year, as the dads are welcoming another child.
