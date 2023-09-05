featured top story In the 608: First day of school for MMSD Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. - Labor Day has come and gone, and that means the return of school for most students across Wisconsin. That includes the Madison Metropolitan School District. MMSD students return to the classrooms both both Tuesday and Wednesday.District leaders say they are ready for the start of a new school year. Their best advice for students this fall is to get involved and try new things.Click here to see the MMSD calendar.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Pier collapses at Memorial Union Terrace, sending dozens into Lake Mendota Residents react to student attack in off-campus neighborhood UW student attacked in downtown Madison, left with severe injuries First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden's results negative so far Wisconsin Union hosts terrace takeover day at Memorial Union Latest News MMSD monitoring high temperatures ahead of first day of school Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert A driver crashed into a Denny's near Houston, injuring 23 people Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game 'Labor Fest' celebrates roots of unions in south central Wisconsin More News