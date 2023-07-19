featured top story In the 608: First day of Green County Fair Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Green County Fair Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONROE, Wis. - The Green County Fair is officially underway in Monroe. Wednesday is also Military Appreciation Day with free admission with Military I.D.This is a 4-H fair with animal judging and auctions, concessions, cheese judging, an auction and carnival.Check the schedule for demo derby, bands playing live music, and other special events. All grandstand shows are free with a paid gate admission or season pass.The Green County Fair runs through Sunday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Madison police say fatal Beltline crash and southwest business fire are connected Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot on Madison's far east side last week Cottage Grove village board approves development agreement for Amazon distribution center Man found dead following Cottage Grove fire died from injuries unrelated to blaze, officials say Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation Latest News Forward Madison FC prepares for Women's World Cup watch party Cottage Grove village board approves development agreement for Amazon distribution center GIFTS shelter donates bench to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville An alleged Chicago brothel operator is sentenced to probation, home confinement Goodman center announces living wage for all employees More News