DCRA Art Court

Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Regional Airport is excited for its new exhibit in the airport's Art Court: "The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Places to Live Learn Work & Worship".

The exhibit, which is free and open daily to the public, runs through January 28, 2024. The Art Court is located in the main lobby of the DCRA terminal, in between terminal Door 3 and Door 4.