MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Regional Airport is excited for its new exhibit in the airport's Art Court: "The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Places to Live Learn Work & Worship".
The exhibit, which is free and open daily to the public, runs through January 28, 2024. The Art Court is located in the main lobby of the DCRA terminal, in between terminal Door 3 and Door 4.
Developed in collaboration with Tandem Press, Taliesin Preservation, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, “The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Places to Live Learn Work & Worship“ celebrates the nine sites on the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which relaunched this year. Visitors to the Art Court at the Dane County Regional Airport will not only learn about the iconic architecture and visionary designs of Frank Lloyd Wright, but will also witness how Wright’s work inspired the design of the entire airport.
"Dane County Regional Airport is proud to partner with Taliesin Preservation, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Tandem Press to host this exhibit," said Michael Riechers, Dane County Regional Airport marketing director. "The airport is the perfect place to learn more about Frank Lloyd Wright, as Art Court guests will be fully-immersed in design that was inspired by his work throughout the airport. Guests will notice the colors, textures, natural materials, stained-glass design and more details incorporated everywhere in terminal," he continued. "The design extends to the newly-opened 90,000-square-foot South Terminal as well. While there is a Frank Lloyd Wright Trail in Wisconsin, we also encourage people to fly MSN to Phoenix, Oklahoma, Japan and many other places to see even more of Wright’s work."
Parking for "Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Places to Live Learn Work & Worship" is available in the hourly section of the parking garage, directly across the street from the terminal.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.