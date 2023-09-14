featured top story In the 608: Crossroads Coffeehouse Grand Re-Opening Saturday Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crossroads Coffeehouse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - Crossroads Coffeehouse is ready for its Grand Re-Opening in Cross Plains.Crossroads Coffeehouse is a community coffeehouse with an emphasis on locally sourced items. They've been closed recently to expand and make room for some new additions.You can attend the Grand Re-Opening Party on Friday, September 15th. It's happening from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks available.Click here to learn more. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular High school student attacked principal after name was called over loudspeaker, records allege 'Our family is devastated': GoFundMe established to support family of man who died during IRONMAN Witnesses say they never heard from law enforcement after reporting Madison pastor for incident at Devil's Lake Badgers bring fight, triumph over Marquette on historic night at Fiserv Forum GoFundMe for UW student who was attacked downtown passes $10K in less than 24 hours Latest News Republicans raise the specter of widespread COVID-19 mandates, despite no sign of their return Arguments continue over camera access in University of Idaho murders trial World Sepsis Day: ‘The earlier you seek care, the better the outcome’ Answering your plant questions -- September 13, 2023 AI technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa — with lots of water More News