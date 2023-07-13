featured top story In the 608: Celebrate Summer at Wollersheim Winery Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aerial View of Wollershiem Winery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. - It's time to celebrate the summer season at Wollersheim Winery. The Summer Serenades series is officially underway.Friday, July 14th is your next opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the summer while sipping a beverage outside taking in the views. They have extended hours planned from noon to 7 p.m. on these summer Fridays, where you can enjoy wine, cocktails, food and live music with no reservation needed.This Friday features music from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at two locations on the property. The Winery Cave will feature Birddog Blues Band. The Distillery Patio will feature folk/rock artist Ron Denson. The next Summer Serenades is planned for Friday, August 11th.Click here to learn more about events at Wollersheim Winery. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Madison police arrest suspect in deadly downtown shooting Commercial driver arrested after going 90+ mph with unsecured load in Grant Co. Police in Beloit searching for missing 16-year-old girl Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport amid severe weather warnings Waunakee announces Tyler Selk as new boy's basketball coach Latest News City celebrates completion of Union Corners redevelopment on Madison's east side Wisconsin Senate hears bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control Sauk County fair in full swing through Sunday WATCH: Meet News 3 Now's new weekend anchor, Jaylon Banks Starbucks workers take unionization push on the road with bus tour More News