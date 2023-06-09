MADISON, Wis. - The American Family Insurance Championship will tee off Friday for its 7th year at University Ridge Golf Course. Grounds crews have been busy preparing the course for the big weekend tournament.
Opening ceremonies take place Friday at 8:15 a.m. followed by the first tee time at 8:45 a.m.
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae, and Drake White will perform at the American Family Insurance Championship Concert this year.
Free shuttle service is offered for the weekend. Friday, spectators can park at Blackhawk Church off Mineral Point Road and ride the shuttle to the grounds. Saturday and Sunday, free parking shifts to Epic. The service runs from 7:30 a.m. until half an hour after play ends. Click here to learn more.
Dates for next year's AmFam Championship, the last at University Ridge, have not been announced. It will move across town beginning in 2025. The tournament, which is part of the PGA Tour Champions circuit, will relocate to TPC Wisconsin, formerly known as Cherokee Country Club.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Josh Spreiter is an anchor for News 3 Now This Morning. If you have a person or place you'd like to see featured on In the 608, send an e-mail to inthe608@wisctv.com.
Hometown: Litchfield, MN
High School: Litchfield High School
College: Southwest Minnesota State University
Other Journalism Experience: WOWT, KSNB, WEAU, WCCO, KLFD
Started at News 3 Now on: June 2018
What is your favorite part about living in Madison? I love its diversity. The people are so accepting. There is also so much to do and see!
What is the biggest news story that you’ve covered? When I worked in Omaha, my photographer and I chased severe storms in southwest Iowa. We were the first ones on scene of a home destroyed by a tornado as the family came out of their shelter. We captured it all on live television. We even beat emergency crews there.
What do you like to do in your spare time? I’m a certified yoga teacher so I love spending time on the mat. I also enjoy spending time exploring outdoors.
What is your favorite kind of ice cream? Butter Brickle is my everything!
What is your favorite place to vacation? I love cruising in the Caribbean.
Who is your hero and why? My Grandma Peg Shaw is my hero. She is the kindest and most humble person I know. She puts others first and never complains about anything.
What is your favorite sport to play or watch? I grew up in a big hockey family in Minnesota. I played all the way through high School.
What is your favorite tradition around the holidays? I love spending time with family. I’m lucky enough to live and work close to home so getting together with my family is still pretty easy to do.
What is your favorite song of all time? I’m a big fan of The Chainsmokers. It would probably come down to “Closer,” “Something Just Like This,” or “Paris.”
What is your favorite movie of all time? Miracle on Ice.
What is the best piece of advice you have ever received? The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is to stay positive. There are many time in life we go through rough patches, but staying positive and looking forward always helps me overcome obstacles.
If you could relive any moment, what would that be? If I could relive any moment, I think it would be the first time I experienced live television as a reporter down the road in Eau Claire. I remember how nervous I was thinking I’d screw up. When I look back, I realize it was no big deal.