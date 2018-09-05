HOW TO HELP: Donate, volunteer to help flood victims
MADISON, Wis. - Residents and businesses across southern Wisconsin have been affected by the severe storms and flooding. There are a variety of ways to help. Here's a list of ways to donate and volunteer:
- Sauk County opened a donation center.
- Volunteers are needed to fill sandbags in Sauk County.
- Mauston opened a shelter for flooding victims.
- The Red Cross is assisting Richland County Emergency Management with a shelter. opened at the Richland Center Community & Senior Center.
- Volunteers in Monona have been meeting at Oneida Park on Tecumseh Avenue to fill sandbags.
- Residents in Richland County can donate nonperishable food items at the Community Services Building in Richland Center.
