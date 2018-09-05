Features

HOW TO HELP: Donate, volunteer to help flood victims

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 07:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 07:34 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Residents and businesses across southern Wisconsin have been affected by the severe storms and flooding. There are a variety of ways to help. Here's a list of ways to donate and volunteer:

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News