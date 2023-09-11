featured top story Help us "Pack the Truck" with "Koats for Kids" Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 11, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. - September is here, and before we know it, the colder weather will be, too. That means it's time for the News 3 Now "Koats for Kids" campaign. We're working to "Pack the Truck" with donations starting today. Come see us at the Klinke Cleaners location on Monona Drive.News 3 Now is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County this year in hopes of helping kids get the coats they need ahead of winter.All you have to do is donate those new or gently used coats to area Klinke Cleaners or any BGCDC location. Klinke Cleaners will clean them before we distribute to the community later in October.Click here to learn more.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Rock County community holds Tractor Drive to support little boy with cancer Hurricane Lee, now a Category 3 storm, is starting to send hazardous beach conditions to Southeast US, forecasters say Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for 'pain' their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused Jordan Love delivers in opener, throws 3 TD passes as Packers beat Bears 38-20 The Tricky Foods storefront opens across from Olin Park Latest News 17-year-old killed in weekend crash in Columbia Co. Wayward python found dangling from engine of vehicle in North Carolina, police say Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little or no control over data collected Here’s what India’s historic lunar lander found on the moon — and what’s next Silver Alert canceled after Madison man found safe More News