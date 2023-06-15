MADISON, Wis. -- Kelly and Meagyn Moeller's bond goes beyond just being family. They are best friends.
"We're like two peas in a pod," Meagyn said. "Pretty much everything that happens to me happens to mom, and vice versa."
The pair says their relationship only strengthened when both of them found out they had cancer. News 3 Now interviewed both Kelly and Meagyn back in 2017.
Kelly discovered she had blood clots in her lungs nearly a decade ago. She sent Meagyn back to Colorado to live with her son while she started treatments for stage 4 cancer.
Later, Meagyn started vomiting at the same time every day. Doctors said diagnosed it as anxiety and PTSD, a result of mom’s cancer.
In 2017, Meagyn collapsed, and the diagnosis changed dramatically.
“(The doctor told us) ‘She’s got swelling on the brain, and we’re going to have to drain the fluid, and I can tell you right now that I’m pretty sure there’s a tumor back there.’ Even without the CT (scan), he could tell,” Kelly said. “And it was the size of an apricot.”
For the next 19 hours, surgeons worked to remove the tumor from Meagyn’s brain. Kelly had a follow-up appointment for her cancer the same day.
“And she came out and she said, ‘How did the scan go?’ And I said, ‘Well they found a tumor,'” Kelly said. “And she said, ‘I’m not talking about me, mom. How was your scan?'”
Both Kelly and Meagyn said that the years that would follow in their cancer battles would strengthen their relationship, as they were able to relate to each other's scars and surgeries.
"It did make me comfortable to know that you understood what I was going through," Meagyn said to her mother.
"It's not any way that a parent wants their child to be," Kelly said, "but if I hadn't had it first, I wouldn't have known."
Kelly said Meagyn was in remission for five years. In the past few weeks, they received a heartbreaking update: Meagyn's cancer is terminal.
"It's really hard. She's my very very best friend. She's my everything," said Kelly.
As they both experience some of their final days together, they say what hasn't changed is their connection.
"She is my world," Meagyn said to her mother Kelly.
"You're my rock," her mother responded.
They say they'll always be inseparable.
"We'll be together again someday," Kelly reassured her daughter.
Meagyn confidently responded, "We will!"
Reporter
Kathryn Merck is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. You can contact her at kmerck@wisctv.com.
