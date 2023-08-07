Fatal crash in Janesville Maggie Degnan Maggie Degnan Author email Aug 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE, Wisc. -- A crash in Janesville Sunday evening at Center and Burbank avenues left one person dead.At about 7 p.m. a motorcyclist was travelling south bound on Center Avenue when a vehicle pulled out and the two crashed, Janesville Police Sergeant Robert Perkins said.One person involved was taken to the hospital to be treated. Another person involved was not transported to a hospital.Sergeant Perkins said the roadway was closed for about one and a half to two hours and is open to traffic again.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A crash in Janesville Sunday evening left one person dead.Janesville Police Sergeant Robert Perkins said a motorcycle was travelling south on Center Avenue when a vehicle pulled out. The two crashed at Center and Burbank avenues at about 7 p.m.Sergeant Perkins said one of the people on the motorcycle died due to their injuries from the crash.Another person involved was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A different person was not transported to a hospital.The area was closed to traffic for about one and a half to two hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie Degnan Author email Follow Maggie Degnan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Fatal crash in Janesville Mad City Sisters have some art-centered fun Tallman Arts Festival helps support Rock County Historical Society ‘Oppenheimer’ surpasses $500 million, sets box office record for highest grossing film set during World War II ‘Barbie’ makes history with $1 billion at the box office More News