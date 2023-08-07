Janesville Police Department squad car night generic
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A crash in Janesville Sunday evening left one person dead.

Janesville Police Sergeant Robert Perkins said a motorcycle was travelling south on Center Avenue when a vehicle pulled out. The two crashed at Center and Burbank avenues at about 7 p.m.

Sergeant Perkins said one of the people on the motorcycle died due to their injuries from the crash.

Another person involved was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A different person was not transported to a hospital.

The area was closed to traffic for about one and a half to two hours.