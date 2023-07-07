ARENA, Wis. -- A 100th birthday is an incredible milestone, but living a very full life in between all those years is an even bigger feat.
That's true for Eileen Harrington, who lives in the area of Arena.
Now to the big question: what do you do when you have a century's worth of stories? You write them down. That's exactly what Harrington has done.
When it comes to family, Harrington knows a good card game can turn a full house into a home.
"You can deal," Harrington said, as she tossed a deck of cards to her daughter. "Play another diamond. Spade! That's mine, that's mine! Haha!"
It's common for Harrington to play euchre with her children and grandchildren, but the particular game she played when News 3 Now paid her a surprise visit was even more special: she was celebrating turning 100.
Brady: "I heard you have a big birthday."
Eileen: "Who is this?"
Brady: "My name's Brady. I'm with Fox 47 and Channel 3000. I wanted to visit you."
Eileen: "Well, let's sit down."
Brady: "I heard you were a card player."
Eileen: "Oh, I'm a hell of a good card player!"
Brady: "Who taught you?"
Eileen: "My father. He also taught me how to dance. I was six years old and knew every dance there was."
Harrington has 100 years worth of these stories. She will gladly tell them. Here are a few quick tales.
"I unloaded thousands and thousands of bales of hay, that's why I have arthritis."
"I was a cheerleader for four years."
"I've never been a very religious woman, but... I've always lived by the commandments, let's put it that way."
Now they're all here in a new book, Eileen: 100 Years and Counting. A Historical Account of a Wisconsin Family, written by, who else, Harrington herself.
"Oh, that's good reading," Harrington said.
For decades, Harrington has been telling or writing her stories for six kids, 11 grandkids (including Meteorologist Alex Harrington), and great-grandkids. Her daughter Nancy Harker decided to turn them into book.
"So often, we have parties in this basement. We gather in this basement, we sit around this table and she would tell stories. And somebody would say, 'Grab a napkin! Write that down!'" Harker said.
The cover is a young Harrington in one of her signature looks: a fur coat.
"I was quite a fancy dresser." Harrington said. "I was working at a war factory in Madison, making big money. So, I bought that fur coat on sale for $800."
Brady: "This is the fur coat we've been talking about, huh?"
Eileen: "Yeah!"
Harrington still lives in her house on her own, but she'll tell you a very long life isn't all furs and cold beers. Her husband has been gone for some time.
"Oh, Jack Harrington. Oh he was a doll. The love of my life," Harrington said.
A lot of these memories now exist only in photographs, so turning 100 is understandably bittersweet.
"There were ten of us and I was the youngest. I'm the last one here. We were a very fun-loving family. We really were. We had great parents. Great parents. And I miss all of them, but... I don't know why I'm still here. They're gone... but that's the way life goes," Harrington said, rather poignantly.
Harker said that's why it's crucial to write down these stories: not just for her mom, but for the family, too.
"I think our heritage is important. I think it helps you know who you are, where you're from. And it kind of gives you a path, a path to continue on, I think," Harker said.
Which brings us back to the celebration of Eileen Harrington's 100th birthday.
"Say cheese," Harrington said, wearing a tiara and sash as she posed next to a blown-up copy of her book cover.
"Mom, how do you feel?"
"Like 120. No, I feel like I'm 20 years old. That's how I feel!"
So, cut the deck, and gather around the table for a card game between members of a full house and their queen of hearts.
Brady: "What's the secret to a good life?"
Eileen: "I can't answer that. I think just taking each day at a time. That's just the way I live."
You can order Eileen Harrington's book by tapping or clicking this link.
