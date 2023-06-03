MADISON, Wis. -- On the same day that hundreds of bicyclists took to the trails of Madison for the annual Pride Ride, a much smaller -- but no less meaningful -- bike ride was happening nearby.
Cyclists Becky Fraire and Jim Thompson pedaled their way through the heart of the city, taking in the warm breeze and smells of the flowers.
It's a ride Fraire couldn't do alone due to a visual deficit, but thanks to a friend of hers, the blind and visually impaired -- plus those with other conditions who may not be able to ride alone -- can still enjoy the city on two wheels.
Random Tandem was the brainchild of Wendi Dwyer, who loved riding her bike until vision loss prevented her from doing so. Undeterred, Dwyer helped set up Random Tandem, which makes tandem bikes available at several area shops for those with vision loss to use for free.
Thanks to Dwyer's efforts, Fraire was able to soak up the sun on Saturday.
"It's a wonderful feeling being able to still bike because it allows me to do physical activity that I have enjoyed historically, and [I] would feel really more limited in my leisure and physical exercise activity if I couldn't bike still," she said.
When it comes to riding a tandem bike -- especially with limited or no vision -- communication is key, Fraire noted.
A tandem bike is available for use at Budget Bicycles on Regent Street through the Random Tandem program for no charge; users should call ahead to reserve it.
