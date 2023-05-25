MONROE, Wis. -- Do you ever wonder what happens to the leftovers you don't eat at a restaurant or cafeteria? We have the answer to that, at least for SSM Health Monroe Hospital. The hospital and its head chef are using it as a medicine to cure local hunger.
When you're in Michelle Vines' cafeteria, you won't be hungry.
"We did a Kahlua-style pork, pulled pork sandwiches that had coleslaw and homemade barbecue sauce," Vines said.
Vines, the head chef at SSM Health Monroe Hospital, knows the value of food. After the employees are fed, she works to make sure leftovers don't go to waste.
"We've got some burgers and some veggie burgers, some buns, stuff that was leftover from that," Vines said.
It's all frozen for a heartwarming mission.
"Package it up and label it for the food pantry and send it on over," Vines said.
For more than 20 years, this hospital continues to donate leftover food to the Green County Food Pantry.
"It's all pre-cooked, easy stuff people can just pop into the microwave. Very well-received," Kyle Campbell with the food pantry said.
Instead of ending up in the trash, Vines says she's glad the extra meals are going to tables that need them.
"Food insecurity is a big issue everywhere across the world, but this just gives us an opportunity to give back to the community as well," Vines said.
Feeding America says food insecurity rates affect rural areas more than cities, and found 9 out of 10 counties with the highest food insecurity rates are rural. Campbell says he sees a growing need in Green County with more people utilizing the food pantry.
"The food gets used. It's very easy to find the need. Having something consistent like SSM giving us a bunch of stuff has been very very useful," Campbell said.
Vines says this work fits in with the hospital's overall mission of healing.
"There is research that actually shows people dealing with food insecurity, their health care, their health themselves is actually quite poor because they have to choose between getting the help they need for their health or food. A lot of times, especially if it's a family with children, they're going to choose the food," Vines said.
Whether it's at the hospital or at the food pantry, Vines wants to make sure people in are fed. Kindness is always on her menu, and who isn't hungry for more of that?
"If you're not going to use it, see if there's somebody who can use it," Vines said.
