OREGON, Wis. -- More than 85 volunteers from Findorff and Exact Sciences helped frame an entire Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday morning. 

Findorff and Exact Sciences volunteers will build all of the interior and exterior walls for the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which will eventually be located on Kay Court in Oregon.