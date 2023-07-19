OREGON, Wis. -- More than 85 volunteers from Findorff and Exact Sciences helped frame an entire Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday morning.
Findorff and Exact Sciences volunteers will build all of the interior and exterior walls for the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which will eventually be located on Kay Court in Oregon.
The future homeowner, Adjele Neglokpe, will be onsite working alongside the volunteers building her home. She says she lives with her nine-year-old son Uriel, and mother Essivi.
On Wednesday morning, she said she is most looking forward to providing her son with the stability that homeownership brings.
"It means a lot, we've been very excited," Neglokpe said.
Before the day is done, all of the walls will be stood up just as they will be once they’re moved to their permanent location on Kay Court.
“Both Habitat for Humanity and Exact Sciences are interested in the health of our communities and recognize our responsibilities to make positive impacts,” said Jeremy Hulsey, Exact Sciences' director of project portfolio management.
"Findorff has been partner of Habitat for Humanity for many years and are thankful for the opportunity to give back in our local community by going beyond. We are proud to be a part of building the Neglokpe's new forever home," said Chad Eschler, Findorff's vice president of business development.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has built more than 320 homes in the area.
"Habitat goes from builder to bank, and then [homeowners] have an affordable mortgage that will be less than 28% of their income for the long period, so we know it'll be affordable long term," said Adam Helt-Baldwin, the organization's vice president of construction.
Helt-Baldwin says there are ways to get involved with the organization.
"We have sessions four times a year, usually quarterly, taking in applications and explaining how the program works," Helt--Baldwin said.