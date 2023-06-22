Grocery stores donate to area food pantry amid heightened demand
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Pick 'n Save and Metro Market donated $30,000 in food Thursday to the food pantry of WayForward Resources, formerly known as Middleton Outreach Ministry.

Thursday's donation comes as food pantries across the area, including WayForward Resources', see an increase in demand with the prices of consumer products up.