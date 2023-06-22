Grocery stores donate to area food pantry amid heightened demand Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 22, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Pick 'n Save and Metro Market donated $30,000 in food Thursday to the food pantry of WayForward Resources, formerly known as Middleton Outreach Ministry.Thursday's donation comes as food pantries across the area, including WayForward Resources', see an increase in demand with the prices of consumer products up."When the food pantry can have a really great variety of foods available for people, that's one less stress that they have," Ellen Carlson, the organization's executive director, said.WayForward Ministries has been serving the equivalent of more than 90,000 meals per month, a 130% increase from last year, she added.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayforward Resources Pick 'n Save Metro Market Food Pantry Middleton Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: Verona school board will not fire its district security director charged with hitting student Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says 16 year old boy dies after crashing dirt bike into semi-truck U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near Titanic during search for submersible. Follow live updates. Latest News Grocery stores donate to area food pantry amid heightened demand 3 displaced in Sun Prairie apartment fire Trial date set for former Madison police officer charged in altercation last year Final year for annual American Girl Benefit Sale Madison School & Community Recreation begins new Mobile Clay Program More News