Dane County Habitat for Humanity dedicates Sun Prairie home
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Dane County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a Sun Prairie home Thursday to a local family.
Members of the public gathered at the home on Sweet Grass Drive in Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon to present the home to the Hass family. After Julian Hass was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2016, his family had a hard time finding accessible housing. The family was accepted to the Habitat program, and construction has been going on for about a year.
One of the major partners on this home, American Family Insurance, constructed the home's frame in their parking lot before getting on site. Volunteers helped the family build their home, with four bedrooms and wheelchair accessibility.
"It's like a dream come true," homeowner Julian Hass said.
"It allows the family now to no longer have to dream about having a home. This gives them a chance now to dream new dreams as they go forward," Judd Schemmel, American Family Insurance.
The family put in more than 375 hours of work on the home and took classes to prepare to move in.
