MADISON, Wis. – Change will be evident for Badgers fans coming to Camp Randall Stadium starting Saturday. Head coach Luke Fickell is in his first season at the helm and he and his staff have been working diligently to mesh new faces with returning stars as everyone adjusts to new schemes on both offense and defense.
Those changes have produced a tremendous amount of excitement around Badger football this offseason and that energy will permeate through Camp Randall Stadium this season. With less than 1,000 tickets remaining for the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 2, the objective is to welcome Coach Fickell and the 2023 Badgers with a sellout crowd.
Again this season all tickets to Wisconsin home football games are digital. Season ticket holders who signed up for mobile ticket delivery and all single-game buyers are encouraged to download their tickets prior to game day.
New this year, mobile season tickets are available as an ‘ALL-IN-1’ pass. Fans can log into ‘My Account’ and look for their tickets marked as ‘ALL-IN-1.’ After adding each ‘ALL-IN-1’ ticket to your wallet, your first game will appear. After that game, your wallet will automatically update to show the next home game. After downloading the ‘ALL-IN-1’ pass, fans can still manage and transfer individual game tickets in ‘My Account.’
Wisconsin is proud to partner with SeatGeek this season, the ‘Official Fan to Fan Ticket Marketplace’ of the Badgers. This exciting partnership with SeatGeek allows fans to manage and sell their tickets by using SeatGeek’s highly-rated mobile experience integrated with Wisconsin Athletics’ digital ticketing system.
The best way for fans to manage their tickets and get the most up to date news on all of Wisconsin Athletics is by downloading the Badgers app. Fans can personalize the app and sign up for game day alerts so that they never miss out on important Badgers news. Fans should make sure their smartphone has the latest version or download the Badgers app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today.
Before heading to Camp Randall this fall fans should check out the new Badger Football Game Day page on UWBadgers.com. Get all the information you need to maximize your experience, including an updated game day schedule, a robust fan guide to answer all your questions and updated info on both the Badgers and that day’s opponent. Be sure to bookmark this website.
Fan safety is paramount to the positive experience for fans at all Badger events. Starting this fall, Wisconsin Athletics is implementing an extra layer of security screening by introducing the use of walk-through metal detection at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans will be asked to pass through the metal detectors after scanning their tickets. The metal detectors will not require fans to remove anything from their pockets or empty their clear bags and fans should continue moving forward beyond the security screening area unless asked to stop by security personnel. Though there will be minimal disruption to the gate entry process due to the addition of these high throughput metal detectors, fans are asked to consider arriving at the gates early as fans and staff alike adjust to the new system.
Safety is a shared responsibility. To that end, the fan text line has been an invaluable tool for many years to help improve the fan experience at Camp Randall Stadium. The process in which fans can alert Wisconsin Athletics staff to issues on game day is now easier with the introduction of a new fan text line: (608) 292-4499. A keyword is no longer necessary as the line can be used as a regular text line.
The Bucky Shuttle is back for another year, transporting fans from Lots 60 and 76 to Camp Randall Stadium. A round trip fare costs $8 per person and must be purchased in advance online via credit card. Bucky Shuttle tickets go on sale Monday morning the week of each home football game at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The Bucky Shuttle will no longer service the city parking ramps located downtown.
There are plenty of food and beverage items available inside Camp Randall Stadium as well, including some new options for 2023. Thanks to Executive Chef Marlene Duke and Executive Sous Chef Jordan Javier, some items that will debut this fall include a Mac-N-Cheese Burger (available outside Section T on the main level), Brisket Grilled Cheese (outside of Section X on level 3 and on the Summit Credit Union 5th Quarter Patio) and Garlic Fries (outside of Section S on the main level).
