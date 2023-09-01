Camp Randall Stadium 2022

MADISON, Wis. – Change will be evident for Badgers fans coming to Camp Randall Stadium starting Saturday. Head coach Luke Fickell is in his first season at the helm and he and his staff have been working diligently to mesh new faces with returning stars as everyone adjusts to new schemes on both offense and defense.

Those changes have produced a tremendous amount of excitement around Badger football this offseason and that energy will permeate through Camp Randall Stadium this season. With less than 1,000 tickets remaining for the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 2, the objective is to welcome Coach Fickell and the 2023 Badgers with a sellout crowd.