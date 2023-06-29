MADISON, Wis. - We're celebrating 40 years of Concerts on the Square in Madison this week, as Thursday, June 29 marks its first night back for the 2023 season.
In the winter of 1983, Madison businesswoman Pleasant Rowland saw the opportunity to improve access to the arts and create a sense of community while gathering on the beautiful Wisconsin State Capitol lawn. By the summer of 1984, that idea evolved into the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's first season of Concerts on the Square. Like today, the series was completely free of charge for the entire community.
It has grown into a gem of Madison, and annually over 250,000 patrons come together on the Square for this six-concert series.
This anniversary season features three-time Grammy nominated Latin band Tiempo Libre, trombone virtuoso Joël Vaïsse, the 17-year-old winner of our Young Artist Concert Competition, the return of the 1812 Overture to the Capitol Square, a variety of works by Dr. Bill Banfield, a return of Jeans 'N' Classics with your favorite hits from the 80s, 90s, and 00s, and rounding out the season is Bridget Kibbey on harp and a special collaboration with Madison Ballet.
If you plan on attending Concerts on the Square, there are some rules you'll need to follow. Outside food and beverages are allowed, and you can drop off a blanket and claim your spot starting at 3 p.m. day of. Chairs are okay to bring, but their legs have to be shorter than six inches and they need to be u-shaped and not pointy. Pets are not allowed, unless they are a specific service animal.
If you plan on driving to Concerts on the Square, plan ahead. There are a number of city parking ramps around the Square, as well as paid lots. Street parking is very limited. Click here for what you need to know about parking.
News 3 Now is a proud sponsor of the event. For more information about Concerts on the Square, visit their website. Video and audio recordings of the performance are prohibited for copyright purposes.
