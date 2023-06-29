MADISON, Wis. - We're celebrating 40 years of Concerts on the Square in Madison this week, as Thursday, June 29 marks its first night back for the 2023 season.

In the winter of 1983, Madison businesswoman Pleasant Rowland saw the opportunity to improve access to the arts and create a sense of community while gathering on the beautiful Wisconsin State Capitol lawn. By the summer of 1984, that idea evolved into the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's first season of Concerts on the Square. Like today, the series was completely free of charge for the entire community.