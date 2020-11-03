‘Fear of the unknown’: Majority of State Street area businesses board windows again ahead of Election Day

MADISON, Wis. – No one knows for sure what will happen on Election Day, and that uncertainty is part of the reason most businesses in the State Street area are taking precautionary measures.

“The unease as it surrounds the election have forced almost all our businesses to put their boards back up,” said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, which encompasses State Street and the Capitol Square area. “At one point, we were about 70% un-boarded. I would flip that around now and say we’re probably 80 to 90% boarded up.”

Kenney said businesses also boarded up in anticipation of potential Halloween celebrations. Tutto Pasta owner Joe Perkins decided to board up ahead of Halloween, although State Street stayed quiet this year. He’s keeping the boards up through the election.

“The fear of the unknown is the biggest thing for any restaurant now,” Perkins said. “It’s just a protective measure, nothing against anyone else … We have to protect ourselves, not only financially but physically, because people are going to be upset anyway.”

“That’s the hardest part for our small businesses now is the unknown about what comes next,” Kenney said. “No matter what election result we see, there may be unrest downtown, and there may be celebration downtown.”

Kenney said some owners have told her they plan to camp out in their businesses on election night.

“I don’t blame them, but I hope it’s not necessary,” she said.

Between COVID and waves of violence this year, Kenney stressed that community support is needed to keep the businesses around once the races are decided.

“It’s been a really hard time for downtown,” she said. “If you want them there, we need you to shop there.”

“It’s been a very tough year since March,” Perkins said. “We lost half our business this weekend because when people see the boards up, it really doesn’t entice people to come to our place and eat.”

Even amidst all the unknowns, Perkins will confidently say this: “Be safe. I tell everybody, vote. It doesn’t matter who you vote for, but vote.”

Madison’s Central BID is doing a group gift card sale and planning a “Plaid Friday” promotion the day after Thanksgiving on State Street. More information on the gift card sale can be found here.

