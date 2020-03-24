FBI seeking assistance finding serial armed robbery suspects in Madison

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI Milwaukee Division is looking for the public’s help in identifying serial armed robbery suspects responsible for robberies of multiple gas stations and one hotel.

According to a release, there were four robberies between Nov. 28, 2019 and Jan. 7, 2020 in the Madison area.

In each robbery, two suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns. In each, they approached a clerk, handed them a black bag and demanded money.

After the clerk gives them the money, the suspects would leave the business.

The four robberies were: a BP gas station on Fish Hatchery Road on Nov. 28, 2019, Capitol Petro Mart on Syene Road in Fitchburg on Dec. 21, 2019, Magnuson Grand Hotel in town of Blooming Grove on Dec. 27, 2019 and 7-Eleven gas station on University Ave. in Madison on Jan. 7, 2020.

Both suspects are described as black males between 18 and 25 years old, the release said. The two suspects are approximately 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. Each weighs between 150 to 180 pounds.

In all of the robberies, the first individual wore all black clothing, white tennis shoes, white/gray nitrile coated gloves and a half white and half black face mask. The second individual wore all black clothing, black tennis shoes, blue/gray nitrile coated gloves and a white or black balaclava style mask.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Those with information is urged to call the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments