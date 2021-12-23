FBI offering $5,000 reward for human trafficking suspect from Milwaukee

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: FBI

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward as they are asking for the public’s help in finding and arresting a child sex trafficking suspect from Milwaukee.

39-year-old Adrian Cortez Edwards is wanted by the FBI for allegedly being involved in the sex trafficking of a minor. He is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

Edwards is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds with black, partially balding hair. He also has a large Wisconsin Badgers “W” tattoo on his neck.

The FBI did not provide information about his last known whereabouts, but if you see him, you are asked not to approach him. You should call 911 or the FBI’s Milwaukee office at 414-276-4684 instead. Tips can also be left at tips.fbi.gov.

